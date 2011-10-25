Maple-Pumpkin Creme Brulee

Rating: 3.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 7 Ratings

This pumpkin creme brulee recipe is the perfect twist for a delicious fall dessert. Maple, nutmeg and pumpkin are mixed together for the creamy custard, topped with the classic caramelized sugar. Creme Brulee has never tasted so good!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine egg yolks, cream, pumpkin, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg; whisk until smooth. Spoon pumpkin mixture evenly into eight 6-ounce ramekins or custard cups.

  • Place ramekins in a large roasting pan. Place roasting pan on oven rack. Pour enough boiling water into the roasting pan to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until edges are set (centers will shake slightly). Carefully remove ramekins from water; cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and chill for 4 to 8 hours.

  • Before serving, let ramekins stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium heavy skillet heat granulated sugar over medium-high heat until sugar begins to melt, shaking skillet occasionally to heat sugar evenly. Do not stir. Once sugar starts to melt, reduce heat to low and cook about 5 minutes or until all sugar melts and is golden, stirring as needed with a wooden spoon. Quickly drizzle the caramelized sugar over custards. (If sugar hardens in the skillet, return to heat; stir until melted.) Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; total fat 27g; saturated fat 16g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 292mg; sodium 36mg; potassium 179mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 1g; sugar 28g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 57IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

