Maple-Pumpkin Creme Brulee
This pumpkin creme brulee recipe is the perfect twist for a delicious fall dessert. Maple, nutmeg and pumpkin are mixed together for the creamy custard, topped with the classic caramelized sugar. Creme Brulee has never tasted so good!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
386 calories; total fat 27g; saturated fat 16g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 292mg; sodium 36mg; potassium 179mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 1g; sugar 28g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 57IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 1mg.