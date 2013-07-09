Maple Mahi Mahi Salad

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

A maple balsamic dressing coats the mahi mahi and the crunchy green salad in this light yet satisfying dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook edamame according to package directions; drain. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat broiler. Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Cut fish into two portions. Measure thickness of fish; set aside.

  • For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together maple syrup, vinegar, onion, honey mustard, oil, salt, and pepper.

  • Remove 2 tablespoons of the dressing and brush on all sides of the fish pieces.

  • Place fish on the unheated greased rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Allow 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine napa cabbage, snow pea pods, and cooked edamame. Pour the remaining dressing over cabbage mixture; toss to coat. To serve, divide cabbage mixture between two serving plates. Sprinkle with cherries and almonds. Top with fish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 313mg; potassium 1226mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 6g; sugar 24g; protein 30g; vitamin a 1555IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 262mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 212mg; iron 4mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2020