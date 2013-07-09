Maple Mahi Mahi Salad
A maple balsamic dressing coats the mahi mahi and the crunchy green salad in this light yet satisfying dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
359 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 313mg; potassium 1226mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 6g; sugar 24g; protein 30g; vitamin a 1555IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 262mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 212mg; iron 4mg.