Maple-Glazed Squash with Pancetta
Try this sweet and savory side, which features the Italian cured ham known as pancetta, for a holiday meal. Or, alongside a green salad, it can become a delicious main dish.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 12-inch skillet, cook and stir pancetta over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towel; drain.Advertisement
Add butter to the pancetta drippings in the skillet. Add the squash. Cook, turning occasionally, over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or just until squash starts to soften. Carefully add water, maple syrup, and salt. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 8 minutes, turning occasionally. Stir in the clementine wedges and orange juice. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook, uncovered, for 4 to 6 minutes or until the orange juice has reduced slightly and squash is tender, turning squash occasionally. Remove from heat.
Transfer to a serving dish. Sprinkle with a generous amount of freshly cracked black pepper. Top with the crispy pancetta.