Maple-Glazed Squash with Pancetta

Add butter to the pancetta drippings in the skillet. Add the squash. Cook, turning occasionally, over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or just until squash starts to soften. Carefully add water, maple syrup, and salt. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 8 minutes, turning occasionally. Stir in the clementine wedges and orange juice. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook, uncovered, for 4 to 6 minutes or until the orange juice has reduced slightly and squash is tender, turning squash occasionally. Remove from heat.