Maple-Glazed Squash with Pancetta

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Try this sweet and savory side, which features the Italian cured ham known as pancetta, for a holiday meal. Or, alongside a green salad, it can become a delicious main dish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch skillet, cook and stir pancetta over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towel; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Add butter to the pancetta drippings in the skillet. Add the squash. Cook, turning occasionally, over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or just until squash starts to soften. Carefully add water, maple syrup, and salt. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 8 minutes, turning occasionally. Stir in the clementine wedges and orange juice. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook, uncovered, for 4 to 6 minutes or until the orange juice has reduced slightly and squash is tender, turning squash occasionally. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer to a serving dish. Sprinkle with a generous amount of freshly cracked black pepper. Top with the crispy pancetta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 239 mg sodium. 669 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 18201 IU vitamin a; 50 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 54 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 100 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019