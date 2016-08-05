Maple Cherry-Stuffed Monkey Bread
This ooey, gooey monkey bread is even harder to resist with the addition of maple and cherries!
Grease a large baking sheet. Place frozen rolls about 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator overnight to let dough thaw and begin to rise.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan. In a small saucepan combine syrup, brown sugar, and butter. Heat and stir over medium-low heat just until boiling. Remove from the heat and pour into the prepared pan.
In a small bowl combine cherries, walnuts, orange peel, and cinnamon. Cut each roll into quarters. Using your hands, flatten each piece to about 2 inches in diameter and spoon about 1/2 teaspoon of the cherry mixture into the center of each piece. Pull edges of dough up around cherry mixture and pinch together to seal cherry mixture inside the dough. Layer filled dough pieces over syrup mixture in the prepared pan.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until rolls are golden brown. Cool rolls in pan on a wire rack for 1 minute. Loosen rolls from edges and the center post. Invert rolls onto a large serving platter. Scrape any remaining syrup mixture from the pan onto rolls. Cool slightly. Serve while warm.