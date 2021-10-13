Maple Bourbon Apple Pie

Rating: Unrated

Bourbon and maple syrup add layered fall flavors to this homemade pie recipe. Try it is a change-up from your usual apple pie at Thanksgiving.

By Kate McDermott
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
40 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For crust: In the bowl of a food processor pulse to combine 2 1/4 cups of the flour, 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, and 1 1/2 to 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar (if using).

    Advertisement

  • Add butter all at once; pulse to break up and distribute it through the flour. (It's OK if the mixture isn't uniform.) Add remaining 1 1/2 cups flour; pulse two to three more times.

  • Turn the mixture out into a large bowl; sprinkle with 3 to 4 Tbsp. ice water. Using your hands or a spatula, continue to add water and lightly press the dough together, gradually adding up to about 2/3 cup more ice water, until the dough comes together into a ball.

  • Divide dough into three equal pieces and form into disks; wrap and chill at least 2 hours.

  • Let dough warm up a bit on the counter while you make the filling. For filling: In a very large bowl combine the remaining 3 Tbsp. flour, the 1/4 cup granulated sugar, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Add apples and toss to coat. Add maple syrup, lemon juice, and bourbon (if using). Mix until apples are coated.

  • Roll out one portion of dough into a 13-inch circle; place in a 9-inch pie plate. Pour apple filling into shell; dot top of filling with the 1 Tbsp. butter.

  • Roll out a second portion of dough into a 13-inch circle; cut into fifteen to twenty-one 1/2- to 3/4-inch-wide strips. Place strips on top of pie so top is covered. Repeat the same rolling and cutting with third portion of dough.

  • Weave lattice with remaining strips, grouping three strips together as if they were one. Trim extra dough and finish with crimping a decorative edge. Chill pie while oven preheats.

  • Place a rimmed baking sheet in the oven. Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Carefully line preheated baking sheet with parchment paper or foil; place pie on top. Bake 20 minutes. Turn oven down to 375°F. Bake about 20 minutes or until you see some steam and a bit of juice bubbling up through the lattice.

  • For egg wash, in a small bowl beat together egg white and 1 Tbsp. water. Open oven, carefully remove pie, and quickly brush top with egg wash; sprinkle lightly with demerara sugar. Place pie back in the oven; bake 20 minutes more. Let pie cool at least 1 hour. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
651 calories; fat 37g; cholesterol 95mg; saturated fat 23g; carbohydrates 74g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 23g; protein 7g; vitamin a 1131.9IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 3.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 116.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 587mg; potassium 201mg; calcium 40mg; iron 3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021