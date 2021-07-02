Maple-Bacon Corn on the Cob

Everything is better with bacon and this corn on the cob recipe is no exception.

By Deborah Wagman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

prep:
20 mins
grill:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
  • In a small bowl combine maple syrup and half of the crumbled bacon; set aside.

  • To prepare corn, pull back husks from the cobs, leaving husks attached. Remove silks. With husks pulled back, use kitchen scissors to trim off about 2 inches of the husks (so each ear of corn looks like it's wearing a skirt). (Or tie back with 100% cotton kitchen string.)

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above the pan. Place corn on grill rack over drip pan. Brush with some of the maple syrup mixture. Cover and grill for 30 to 35 minutes or until corn is tender, turning and brushing with some of the maple syrup mixture every 10 minutes. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust heat for indirect cooking. Place corn on grill rack over unlit burner. Grill and brush as above.)

  • Brush the remaining maple syrup mixture over cooked corn. Sprinkle with the remaining bacon before serving.

Per Serving:
167 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 13g; protein 6g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 40.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 200mg; potassium 324mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.7mg.
