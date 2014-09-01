Mango-Stuffed Lassi Toast

Rating: Unrated

Inspired by the popular Indian drink, this mango lassi recipe is translated in stuffed toast form for brunch. Drizzle each serving of mango toast with maple syrup.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a small sharp knife, cut a 3-inch pocket about 2 inches deep in the top-crust side of each bread slice, cutting to but not all the way through to the other side. Set aside.

  • For filling, in a medium mixing bowl beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons sugar and, if desired, the 1/4 teaspoon cardamom. Beat until smooth. Stir in mango. Divide cream cheese mixture evenly among bread slices, spooning it into the pocket of each bread slice. Place bread slices in a 2-quart rectangular baking dish; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, yogurt, milk, honey, and vanilla. Slowly pour the egg mixture over bread slices. Using the back of a wide spatula, press bread down lightly to soak with egg mixture. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours, turning bread slices over once or twice during chilling.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Place pistachio nuts in a shallow dish. Dip the bread in the chopped pistachio nuts, turning to coat and pressing lightly to help the nuts stick.

  • Arrange bread slices in prepared baking pan. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through, turning once halfway through baking. Serve with Mango Lassi Sauce or maple syrup.

Nutrition Facts (Mango-Stuffed Lassi Toast)

Per Serving:
732 calories; 34 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 227 mg cholesterol; 634 mg sodium. 679 mg potassium; 84 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 45 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1431 IU vitamin a; 46 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 128 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 206 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

