Mango-Stuffed Lassi Toast
Inspired by the popular Indian drink, this mango lassi recipe is translated in stuffed toast form for brunch. Drizzle each serving of mango toast with maple syrup.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Mango-Stuffed Lassi Toast)
Per Serving:
732 calories; 34 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 227 mg cholesterol; 634 mg sodium. 679 mg potassium; 84 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 45 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1431 IU vitamin a; 46 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 128 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 206 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;