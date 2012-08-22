Mango Pico de Gallo
Enjoy this fresh fruit salsa with tortilla chips or on top of grilled chicken or fish.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine mango, jicama, sweet pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime peel, lime juice, oil, cumin, and salt. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours before serving.
Tips
Icon: gluten free, vegetarian
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
28 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 50 mg sodium. 59 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 340 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;