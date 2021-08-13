Mango-Peach Cobblers

Rating: Unrated

Granola serves as the crunchy topper for this easy, healthy cobbler recipe. Mango adds a tropical touch to a traditional peach cobbler.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
10 mins
bake:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cobblers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl combine mangoes, peaches, maple syrup, and allspice; toss gently to coat. Divide among four 10-oz. custard cups or ramekins. Sprinkle with granola.

    Advertisement

  • Place dishes in a shallow baking pan. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until fruit is tender and mixture is bubbly. Cool slightly.

  • If desired, drizzle with additional maple syrup. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 30g; protein 4g; vitamin a 1368.6IU; vitamin c 42.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 60.4mcg; sodium 6mg; potassium 421mg; calcium 39mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/25/2021