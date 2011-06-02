Mango-Jicama Guacamole
This mango guacamole is the perfect avocado dip for any size gathering! Mango, jicama, tomato and avocado are mixed together for the best guacamole recipe ever. Serve with tortilla chips, and enjoy!
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl combine avocados, mango, tomato, jicama, onion, lime juice, cilantro, chile peppers, and the 1/2 teaspoon salt. Season to taste with additional salt. Serve immediately.Advertisement
*Tip:
Fresh chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, so avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with fresh chile peppers, wear disposable plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chiles, wash your hands and nails thoroughly with soap and hot water. If you get chile oil in your eyes, flush them with cool water.