Mango-Banana Coconut Crepes with Cajeta Syrup

To assemble, place one of the crepes on a work surface. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of the whipped cream onto half of crepe; top with about 2 tablespoons of the mangoes and about 2 tablespoons of the bananas. Fold unfilled half of crepe over filling; fold in half again. Repeat with the remaining crepes, whipped cream, and fruit. Arrange two filled crepes on each of seven individual plates. Drizzle with Cajeta Syrup and, if desired, sprinkle with toasted coconut.