Mango-Banana Coconut Crepes with Cajeta Syrup

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, coconut milk, the 1 tablespoon melted butter, and the vanilla. Whisk in 1/4 cup of the sugar and the salt. Add flour, whisking until smooth. If desired, cover and chill for up to 24 hours before using.

  • In a 10-inch skillet heat an additional 1 teaspoon butter over medium-high heat until melted. Pour in 1/4 cup of the batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread batter evenly. Cook about 1 minute or until edges and bottom are lightly browned. Gently run a rubber spatula around the edges to loosen; carefully flip crepe over and cook about 30 seconds or until bottom is lightly browned. Transfer to a warm platter. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 14 crepes total.

  • In a chilled medium mixing bowl beat whipping cream, cinnamon, and the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl).

  • To assemble, place one of the crepes on a work surface. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of the whipped cream onto half of crepe; top with about 2 tablespoons of the mangoes and about 2 tablespoons of the bananas. Fold unfilled half of crepe over filling; fold in half again. Repeat with the remaining crepes, whipped cream, and fruit. Arrange two filled crepes on each of seven individual plates. Drizzle with Cajeta Syrup and, if desired, sprinkle with toasted coconut.

To Make Ahead:

Cool crepes completely and stack on an oven-going plate. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and chill for 2 to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 300°F. Remove plastic wrap. Bake crepes about 15 minutes or until warm.

Nutrition Facts (Mango-Banana Coconut Crepes with Cajeta Syrup)

Per Serving:
637 calories; 31 g total fat; 21 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 119 mg cholesterol; 149 mg sodium. 443 mg potassium; 80 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 45 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1293 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 104 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 105 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Cajeta Syrup

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine cajeta and maple syrup.

Reviews

