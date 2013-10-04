Manchego and Brandied Cherry Scones

Dried cherries, brandy (or apple juice), rosemary, and Manchego (or Asiago) come together in these full-bodied scones. They can be completely made-ahead. Just prepare and store in the refridgerator for up to 12 hours prior to baking.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
stand:
15 mins
chill:
30 mins to overnight
bake:
20 mins at 375°
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a small saucepan combine cherries and brandy. Heat over medium heat just until warm. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes; drain.

  • In a food processor* combine flour, 1/4 cup of the cheese, the baking powder, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and pulse with several on/off turns to combine. Sprinkle butter pieces over flour mixture. Cover and pulse with several on/off turns until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add drained cherries; cover and pulse with several on/off turns to combine. With the motor running, slowly add whipping cream through the feed tube, processing just until combined.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing it 10 to 12 strokes or just until dough holds together. Pat or lightly roll the dough into an 8-inch circle. In a small bowl whisk together egg and the water; brush over dough circle. In a small bowl stir together the remaining 1/4 cup cheese, the rosemary, coarse salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over dough circle. Using a pizza cutter or floured sharp knife, cut dough circle into eight wedges. Place dough wedges 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake about 20 minutes or until golden. Serve warm.

*Tip:

If you don't have a food processor, combine the flour mixture in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Add drained cherrie and whipping cream all at once. Using a fork, stir until mixture is moistened. Continue as directed in Step 4.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare scones as directed through Step 3. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours. Bake as directed in Step 4.

To Store:

Place scones in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag; cover or seal. (Because these scones are extra tender and crumbly, handle them carefully.) Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. To reheat, place scones on a baking sheet and bake in a 350°F oven for 5 to 6 minutes or until warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 504mg; potassium 85mg; carbohydrates 31g; fiber 1g; sugar 8g; protein 7g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 788IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 54mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 219mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

