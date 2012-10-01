Mama's Spicy Meatballs

Rating: 4.33 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  15 Ratings

Marvelous pork meatballs seasoned with chili sauce and cherry peppers -- and served with hot cooked noodles -- add up to a stick-to-the-ribs entree. Complete the menu with fresh spinach salad.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Mama's Spicy Meatballs

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl combine chili sauce, bread crumbs, onion, cheese, pepperoncini pepper, and fennel seeds. Add pork. Mix well. Shape into 36 meatballs. Place in prepared pan.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Remove from oven; drain off fat.

  • Add baked meatballs to warm Fresh Tomato Sauce; heat through. Serve over hot lasagna noodles.

Nutrition Facts (Mama's Spicy Meatballs )

Per Serving:
304 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 520 mg sodium. 209 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 23 g protein; 97 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Fresh Tomato Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook onion and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, red wine, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Reviews

