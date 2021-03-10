Malted Brownies

Egg-shape malt ball candies are pretty dots of flavor and pastel playfulness on top of the Easter brownies, but you could use other Easter candies you have on hand, too.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13x9-inch baking pan. Line pan with parchment paper, leaving 2 inches hanging over long sides.

  • In a medium bowl melt butter and chocolate in the microwave 1 minute, stirring once. Stir until smooth. Let cool slightly.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Add melted chocolate mixture and whisk until combined. Add flour, malted milk powder, cocoa powder, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Whisk until smooth. Pour batter into pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake 30 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack. Spread Malted Milk Frosting over top and, if desired, sprinkle with malted milk eggs. Use parchment to lift uncut brownies from pan; cut into bars. Makes 24 brownies.

Malted Milk Frosting

  • In a large bowl beat 3/4 cup softened butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Beat in one 7-oz. jar marshmallow creme and 1/2 tsp. vanilla just until combined. Beat in 3 Tbsp. vanilla malted milk powder and 2 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder. Gradually beat in 1/2 cup powdered sugar until combined. If necessary, beat in milk (1 to 2 Tbsp) until smooth and spreadable.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 57mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 33g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 24g; protein 3g; vitamin a 341.9IU; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 14.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 127mg; potassium 44mg; calcium 16mg; iron 0.9mg.
