Make-It-Mine Veggie Medley
For this slow cooker veggie dish, it's all DIY. Choose your favorite root vegetables, fresh herbs, fresh veggies, and greens to combine into one veggie-filled side dish.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker combine Root Veggies, oil, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Top with Fresh Herb Sprigs. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or high 3 to 3 1/2 hours.Advertisement
If using low, turn to high. Stir in Tender Veggies. Cover and cook 45 to 60 minutes more or until veggies are tender.
Stir in Greens. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until greens are wilted. Sprinkle with Topper before serving.
ROOT VEGGIES (pick one or more)
Baby potatoes, halved or quartered Carrots, cut into 2-inch chunks Golden beets, peeled and cut into wedges Parsnips, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks Sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch slices
FRESH HERB SPRIGS (pick one or more)
Oregano Rosemary Sage Thyme
TENDER VEGGIES (pick one or more)
Broccoli florets Cauliflower florets Green beans Yellow summer squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices Zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices
GREENS (pick one or more)
Arugula Baby spinach Beet greens, stemmed and coarsely chopped Kale, stemmed and coarsely chopped Swiss chard, stemmed and coarsely chopped
TOPPER (pick one or more)
Crumbled, crisp-cooked bacon Crumbled blue cheese Snipped fresh chives, parsley, and/or basil Dried cranberries or cherries Crumbled feta cheese Grated Parmesan cheese