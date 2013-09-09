Make-It-Mine Slow Cooker Party Mix
Customize this slow cooker snack mix to suit your taste preferences. Craving spicy? Try the taco blend! For a trip to the Mediterranean, try the Italian mix.
Ingredients
Basic Ingredients
Directions
Lightly coat an oval 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.* In the prepared cooker combine Cereal, Crunchy Treat, oat cereal, and Nuts & Seeds.
In a small bowl stir together melted butter, Seasonings, Worcestershire sauce, and, if desired, bottled hot pepper sauce. Drizzle butter mixture over cereal mixture, stirring gently to coat.
Cook, uncovered, on high-heat setting for 1-1/2 hours, stirring from the bottom up every 30 minutes. Turn to low-heat setting. Cook, uncovered, about 20 minutes more or until dry and crisp, stirring from the bottom up every 10 minutes.
Spread mixture on a large sheet of foil to cool. Store, covered, at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months.
Cereal (pick one or mix and match)
Sweetened oat square cereal, puffed corn cereal, bite-size corn square cereal, bite-size rice square cereal, bite-size wheat square cereal, crispy corn and rice cereal, and/or toasted high-fiber corn cereal
Crunchy Treat (pick one or mix and match)
Pretzel sticks, small pretzel twists, bite-size cheese crackers, bagel chips, chow mein noodles, fish-shape crackers, corn chips, and/or oyster crackers
Nuts & Seeds (pick one or mix and match)
Mixed nuts, almonds, cashews, pecan halves, walnut halves, peanuts, and/or pumpkin seeds
Seasonings (pick one)
Italian: 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese plus 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and substitute 1/4 cup bottled Italian vinaigrette salad dressing for the Worcestershire sauceRanch: One 1-ounce envelope ranch dry salad dressing mixCajun: 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, 3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper, 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus 1 teaspoon bottled hot pepper sauceTaco: One 1-ounce envelope taco seasoning mix plus 1 teaspoon ground cumin
*Tip:
Use an oval slow cooker for best results.