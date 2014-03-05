Make-It-Mine Slow Cooker Marinara Sauce

*Make-It-Mine Alternate Ingredients:

Options for Diced Tomatoes with Herbs: Three undrained 14.5-ounce cans no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes or no-salt-added stewed tomatoes, cut up (omit sugar if using the stewed tomatoes)Options for Carrots: 2 cups peeled and coarsely chopped eggplant or parsnipsOptions for Celery: 1 1/2 cups sliced fennel or celeriacOptions for Chopped Onion: 1 cup sliced leeks, shallots, or green onions, or frozen small whole onionsOptions for Sweet Pepper: 1 cup coarsely chopped fresh portobello mushrooms, sliced fresh button mushrooms, or roasted red sweet pepper stripsOptions for Italian Seasoning: 2 teaspoons dried basil, thyme, rosemary, oregano, cilantro, or fines herbes