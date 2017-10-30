Make-It-Mine Mulled Wine
Make a mulled wine recipe with all your favorites with this DIY recipe. Choose your favorite bottle of wine, then dress it up in your slow cooker with spices, fruit juice, and honey.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For spice bag, place Spices on a double-thick, 6-inch square of 100%-cotton cheesecloth. Bring up corners; tie closed with 100%-cotton string.Advertisement
-
In a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker combine spice bag, Wine, Fruit Juice, and honey. Cover and cook on low 3 to 4 hours. Remove and discard spice bag.
-
Stir in Fruit and, if desired, Liquor. Serve immediately or keep warm, covered, on warm or low up to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
SPICES (pick one or more)
2 cinnamon sticks 1 whole star anise 5 whole cloves 5 whole allspice 5 whole cardamom pods
WINE (pick one)
Dry red wine Dry rose wine Dry white wine
FRUIT (pick one or more)
1 orange, halved and sliced 2 clementines, sliced 1 cup fresh cranberries 1 Granny Smith apple, halved and sliced 1 firm pear, halved and sliced 1 cup pomegranate seeds
LIQUOR (pick one)
Brandy Bourbon Spiced rum
FRUIT JUICE (pick one)
Apple cider or juice Pomegranate juice Cranberry juice