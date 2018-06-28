Make-It-Mine Ice Cream Cake
Choose your cake, choose your ice cream, choose your fillings and your toppers! You're not limited to what's available at the store when you make your own special ice cream cake.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Change it Up
If desired, spread a thin layer of jam over the top cake layer and sprinkle with chopped nuts or chocolate chips before freezing and frosting the cake.
To Store
Place frosted cake in an airtight container and freeze up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
481 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 88mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 55g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 38g; protein 6g; vitamin a 485.9IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; folate 28.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 321mg; potassium 169mg; calcium 131.3mg; iron 0.9mg.