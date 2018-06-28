Make-It-Mine Ice Cream Cake

Rating: Unrated

Choose your cake, choose your ice cream, choose your fillings and your toppers! You're not limited to what's available at the store when you make your own special ice cream cake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins
cool:
1 hr
freeze:
4 hrs
stand:
10 mins
total:
5 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 slices
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans. Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Spread batter into prepared pans. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool cake layers in pans 10 minutes. Remove layers from pans; cool on wire racks.

    Advertisement

  • To assemble, place one cake layer in a 9-inch springform pan, trimming to fit if needed; attach side of pan. Spread half of the ice cream over cake in pan. Top with another cake layer; spread with remaining ice cream. Top with remaining cake layer. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze 3 to 4 hours or until firm.

  • For frosting, in a large bowl beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla with a mixer on medium to high until light and fluffy. Stir in a small amount of whipped topping to lighten. Fold in remaining whipped topping.

  • Remove side of springform pan. Transfer cake to a plate. Spread top and sides of cake with frosting (if desired, reserve some of the frosting to pipe around edge). If desired, sprinkle cake with multicolor sprinkles. Freeze, uncovered, 1 to 2 hours or until firm. Let stand at room temperature 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Change it Up

If desired, spread a thin layer of jam over the top cake layer and sprinkle with chopped nuts or chocolate chips before freezing and frosting the cake.

To Store

Place frosted cake in an airtight container and freeze up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 88mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 55g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 38g; protein 6g; vitamin a 485.9IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; folate 28.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 321mg; potassium 169mg; calcium 131.3mg; iron 0.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/12/2021