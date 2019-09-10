Make-It-Mine Caramel Cracker Candy
This easy candy recipe is commonly called "Christmas crack" because once you start it's almost impossible to stop eating this sweet-and-salty concoction. Often made for the holidays, there's no reason you can't make this dessert recipe year-round.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. Cover bottom of prepared pan with Crackers, breaking to fit or overlapping as needed.
In a medium saucepan bring butter, brown sugar, Spice, and salt to boiling, stirring to melt butter. Boil gently, without stirring, 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla.
Spread butter mixture over Crackers. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until bubbly. Place pan on a wire rack. Sprinkle with Chips; let stand 5 minutes to soften.
Spread Chips over crackers and sprinkle with Topper. Cool 30 minutes. Chill 1 hour or until chocolate is set. Using foil, lift out uncut candy. Break into irregular pieces.
Crackers (pick one)
50 almond-nut rice crackers 11 to 12 graham cracker rectangles or 24 gluten-free graham cracker squares 30 pretzel crisp crackers 30 rich round or rectangular crackers 40 saltine crackers 40 round wheat crackers (Toasteds)
Spice (pick one)
Apple pie spice Ground cinnamon Ground ginger Jamaican Jerk seasoning Pumpkin pie spice
Chips (pick one)
Bittersweet chocolate chips Milk chocolate chips Semisweet chocolate chips White baking chips
Topper (pick one)
Almond toffee bits Dried tart cherries, cranberries, or apricots, chopped Red, white, and green sprinkles Toasted pecans, peanuts, almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts, or walnuts, finely chopped