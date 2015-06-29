Make-Ahead Pepper and Basil Tortellini Soup
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 1-gallon freezer bag combine tomatoes, the water, tortellini, sweet peppers, and basil. Squeeze air from bag, seal, and freeze for up to 1 month.Advertisement
-
To serve, in a large saucepan bring broth to boiling; add frozen ingredients. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt. If desired, top each serving with Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
241 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 24 mg cholesterol; 828 mg sodium. 177 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1771 IU vitamin a; 59 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 143 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;