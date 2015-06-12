Make-Ahead Chicken-Spinach Calzones

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat two large baking sheets with cooking spray or line with parchment paper; set aside. For filling, in a large bowl combine chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and garlic.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll pizza dough, one package at a time, into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Cut rectangle into six 5-inch squares. Spoon about 1/3 cup filling onto half of each square. Moisten edges of dough with water. Fold dough over filling to form a triangle or rectangle and crimp edges to seal. Prick tops of calzones; brush with milk. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • If desired, sprinkle calzones with Parmesan cheese. Bake about 20 minutes or until golden. Transfer to wire racks; cool completely.

  • Freeze calzones on baking sheets about 1 hour or until firm. Layer frozen calzones between sheets of waxed paper in a freezer container; seal and freeze for up to 1 month.

  • To serve, thaw desired number of calzones in the refrigerator overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place calzones on a lightly greased baking sheet(s). Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through. If desired, serve with warmed pizza sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 41 mg cholesterol; 483 mg sodium. 148 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 21 g protein; 632 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

segstroup
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2017
Easy and tastes great !
