Make-Ahead Chicken-Spinach Calzones
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat two large baking sheets with cooking spray or line with parchment paper; set aside. For filling, in a large bowl combine chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and garlic.
On a lightly floured surface, roll pizza dough, one package at a time, into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Cut rectangle into six 5-inch squares. Spoon about 1/3 cup filling onto half of each square. Moisten edges of dough with water. Fold dough over filling to form a triangle or rectangle and crimp edges to seal. Prick tops of calzones; brush with milk. Place on the prepared baking sheet.
If desired, sprinkle calzones with Parmesan cheese. Bake about 20 minutes or until golden. Transfer to wire racks; cool completely.
Freeze calzones on baking sheets about 1 hour or until firm. Layer frozen calzones between sheets of waxed paper in a freezer container; seal and freeze for up to 1 month.
To serve, thaw desired number of calzones in the refrigerator overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place calzones on a lightly greased baking sheet(s). Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through. If desired, serve with warmed pizza sauce.