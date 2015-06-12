Make-Ahead Chicken-Spinach Calzones

On a lightly floured surface, roll pizza dough, one package at a time, into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Cut rectangle into six 5-inch squares. Spoon about 1/3 cup filling onto half of each square. Moisten edges of dough with water. Fold dough over filling to form a triangle or rectangle and crimp edges to seal. Prick tops of calzones; brush with milk. Place on the prepared baking sheet.