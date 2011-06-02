Mahi Mahi with Tropical Fruit Salsa
A tropical summer classic, this mahi mahi recipe is low calorie, low carb, and under 300 calories, but you would swear it wasn't! This grilled-to-perfection mahi mahi topped with mango salsa and sprinkled with toasted coconut will have you begging for more. It's sure to melt in your mouth, and earn a place in your heart as the perfect light summer dish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
286 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 368 mg sodium. 839 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 28 g protein; 632 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;