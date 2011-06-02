Mahi Mahi with Tropical Fruit Salsa

A tropical summer classic, this mahi mahi recipe is low calorie, low carb, and under 300 calories, but you would swear it wasn't! This grilled-to-perfection mahi mahi topped with mango salsa and sprinkled with toasted coconut will have you begging for more. It's sure to melt in your mouth, and earn a place in your heart as the perfect light summer dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Measure thickness of fish. Place fish in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl stir together soy sauce, honey, oil, and ginger. Pour marinade over fish in bag; seal bag. Turn to coat fish. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, turning fish once or twice.

  • Meanwhile, for salsa, in a medium bowl combine mango, banana, macadamia nuts, and lime juice. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

  • Drain fish, discarding marinade. Place fish in a greased grill basket, tucking under any thin edges.

  • For a charcoal grill, grill fish in basket on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals until fish begins to flake when tested with a fork, turning basket once halfway through grilling. Allow 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place fish in basket on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as directed.)

  • Serve fish with salsa. Sprinkle each serving with toasted coconut. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 368 mg sodium. 839 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 28 g protein; 632 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

