Macadamia Nut and White Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you're craving cocoa, try this same recipe with semisweet or milk chocolate pieces instead of white chocolate.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour, the chocolate pieces, and nuts.
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes or just until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheets for 2 minutes. Transfer to wire racks; cool.
Chocolate Chip Cookies:
Prepare as directed, except substitute semisweet chocolate pieces or miniature candy-coated semisweet chocolate pieces for the white baking pieces; omit macadamia nuts, and, if desired, stir in 1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts, pecans, or hazelnuts (filberts), toasted, with the chocolate pieces.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.