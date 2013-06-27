Lunch Box Oatmeal Cookies
This cookie recipe combines two kids' favorites--oatmeal and peanut butter--in one great tasting dessert or snack.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl beat butter and peanut butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed about 30 seconds or until combined.
Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg whites and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Stir in oats.
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes about 40 cookies.