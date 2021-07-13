Luna's Broccoli Beef

Rating: Unrated

Traditionally, this tasty combo is made with Chinese broccoli, but because her family loves the Western tree-shape variety so much, Pepper adapted the recipe. Feel free to change up your broccoli of choice based on what your family most loves.

By Recipe by Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder and excerpted from The Pepper Thai Cookbook
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jenny Huang

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
7 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the steak, soy sauce, and a pinch of white pepper; toss to coat. Let marinate at room temperature 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, fill another large bowl with ice water and set it next to the stove. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the broccoli to the boiling water and cook until it turns bright green, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer broccoli to the bowl of ice water to cool, then drain.

  • If you prefer a thicker sauce, in a small bowl stir cornstarch together with 1 tablespoon water to make a slurry; set aside.

  • In a wok or large skillet heat 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high until shimmering. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add steak mixture and stir-fry until steak is browned but still pink in the middle, about 3 minutes. Add the drained broccoli, the oyster sauce, and cornstarch slurry (if using); toss to coat. Continue to cook, stirring, until a sauce forms and the broccoli is warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve with rice. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 74mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 34g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 8g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 2g; protein 30g; vitamin a 721.6IU; vitamin c 102.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 7.2mg; vitamin b6 0.8mg; folate 79.5mcg; vitamin b12 2.7mcg; sodium 656mg; potassium 940mg; calcium 81mg; iron 3.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021