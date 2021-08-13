Low-Sugar Pickled Blueberries

Use a slotted spoon to serve these slightly sweet and tangy pickled blueberries on top of crostini, layered in grilled cheese sandwiches, added to a cocktail, or stirred into a grain salad.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

hands-on:
5 mins
chill:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine vinegar, honey, and salt. Gently stir in blueberries. Cover and chill at least 24 hours (up to 3 days). Stir in basil.

Per Serving:
11 calories; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 2g; vitamin a 27.3IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 1.3mcg; sodium 4mg; potassium 15mg; calcium 2mg; iron 0.1mg.
