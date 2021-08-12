Low-Sugar Margarita or Daiquiri Mix

MARGARITA: In a cocktail shaker combine 1/2 cup (4 oz.) Cut-the-Sugar Margarita or Daiquiri Mix, 1/4 cup (2 oz.) silver tequila, and 1 1/2 Tbsp. (3/4 oz.) triple sec or orange liqueur. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into a margarita glass or an ice-filled large wine glass. (For a frozen margarita, in a blender combine mix, tequila, and liqueur. With blender running, add ice cubes, one at a time, through opening in lid until slushy.) Makes 1 (1-cup) margarita.Nutrition analysis for Margarita: 251 calories, 1 g protein, 24 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 13 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 53% Vitamin C, 2 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 2% ironDAIQUIRI: In a cocktail shaker combine 6 Tbsp. (3 oz.) Cut-the-Sugar Margarita or Daiquiri Mix and 1/4 cup (2 oz.) white rum. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into a martini glass or an ice-filled old-fashioned glass. (For a frozen daiquiri, in a blender combine mix and rum. With blender running, add ice cubes, one at a time, through opening in lid until slushy.) Makes 1 (3/4-cup) daiquiri.Nutrition analysis for Daiquiri: 178 calories, 0 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 10 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 40% Vitamin C, 2 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 2% iron