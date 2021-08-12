Low-Sugar Margarita or Daiquiri Mix

Forget the cloying sugar rims. Rub a citrus wedge around the rim of your drink for sweet-sour flavor without the sugar.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

15 mins
5
2 3/4 cups mix
  • In a medium bowl combine all of the ingredients, stirring until honey is dissolved.

Choose 2 1/4 cups cubed mangoes, 2 1/2 cups cubed peaches, 2 2/3 cups strawberries, 3 cups cubed cantaloupe or honeydew melon, 3 3/4 cups cubed watermelon, or 4 cups raspberries or blackberries.
To puree, place fruit in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth, adding 1 to 3 Tbsp. water if needed.

Add more or less honey depending on the sweetness of the fruit.

MARGARITA: In a cocktail shaker combine 1/2 cup (4 oz.) Cut-the-Sugar Margarita or Daiquiri Mix, 1/4 cup (2 oz.) silver tequila, and 1 1/2 Tbsp. (3/4 oz.) triple sec or orange liqueur. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into a margarita glass or an ice-filled large wine glass. (For a frozen margarita, in a blender combine mix, tequila, and liqueur. With blender running, add ice cubes, one at a time, through opening in lid until slushy.) Makes 1 (1-cup) margarita.Nutrition analysis for Margarita: 251 calories, 1 g protein, 24 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 13 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 53% Vitamin C, 2 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 2% ironDAIQUIRI: In a cocktail shaker combine 6 Tbsp. (3 oz.) Cut-the-Sugar Margarita or Daiquiri Mix and 1/4 cup (2 oz.) white rum. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into a martini glass or an ice-filled old-fashioned glass. (For a frozen daiquiri, in a blender combine mix and rum. With blender running, add ice cubes, one at a time, through opening in lid until slushy.) Makes 1 (3/4-cup) daiquiri.Nutrition analysis for Daiquiri: 178 calories, 0 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 10 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 40% Vitamin C, 2 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 2% iron

If desired, freeze single-serving portions in small freezer containers or pour into ice-cube-tray sections. Freeze overnight or until firm. Use to make blended drinks, adding plain ice cubes as needed.

69 calories; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 15g; protein 1g; vitamin a 21.5IU; vitamin c 52.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 21.2mcg; sodium 2mg; potassium 153mg; calcium 16mg; iron 0.4mg.
