Low-Sugar Ice Pop Base

Rating: Unrated

Wholesome fruit and citrus juice yield refreshing flavor in this healthy ice pop recipe. Mix and match your favorite ingredients to create a delicious frozen treat.

By Kelsey Bulat
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 ice pops
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine all of the ingredients. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour mixture into eight 3-oz. paper cups or ice pop molds. Insert sticks in molds. If using paper cups, cover each cup with foil. Cut a small slit in foil and insert a wooden stick into each pop. Freeze overnight.

Citrus

Use lemon, lime, orange, or grapefruit.CAITLYN: DELETE? (Not sure why this is here?) Nutrition analysis per serving: 18 calories, 0 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g total fat, 4 g total sugar 7% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron

Fruit

Pick one or use a combination of strawberries, blueberries, watermelon, peaches, sweet or tart cherries, honeydew melon, grapes, or other favorite fruit.

Tip

For a smoother pop, blend or process fruit until nearly smooth as directed in Step 1, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve to remove seeds. Continue as directed. If using frozen fruit, thaw and use all of the solids and juice.

Strawberry-Blueberry with Lemon

Nutrition: see main NA

Watermelon with Lime

Use watermelon, lime zest, and lime juice.Nutrition: 18 calories, 0 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 7% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron

Peach with Orange

Use peaches, orange zest, and orange juice.Nutrition: 23 calories, 1 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 4% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 0 g sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron

Cherry-Blueberry with Grapefruit

Use sweet or tart cherries, blueberries, grapefruit zest, and grapefruit juice.Nutrition: 34 calories, 1 g protein, 9 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron

Honeydew with Lime

Use honeydew melon, lime zest, and lime juice.Nutrition: 24 calories, 0 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 14% Vitamin C, 12 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron

Grape with Grapefruit

Use grapes, grapefruit zest, and grapefruit juice.Nutrition: 39 calories, 0 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 9 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron

Blueberry with Lemon

Use blueberries, lemon zest, and lemon juice.Nutrition: 25 calories, 0 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 4 g total sugar

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; carbohydrates 6g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; vitamin a 18IU; vitamin c 19.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 8.5mcg; sodium 1mg; potassium 64mg; calcium 6mg; iron 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/25/2021