Low-Sugar Ice Pop Base
Wholesome fruit and citrus juice yield refreshing flavor in this healthy ice pop recipe. Mix and match your favorite ingredients to create a delicious frozen treat.
Ingredients
Directions
Citrus
Fruit
Pick one or use a combination of strawberries, blueberries, watermelon, peaches, sweet or tart cherries, honeydew melon, grapes, or other favorite fruit.
Tip
For a smoother pop, blend or process fruit until nearly smooth as directed in Step 1, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve to remove seeds. Continue as directed. If using frozen fruit, thaw and use all of the solids and juice.
Strawberry-Blueberry with Lemon
Watermelon with Lime
Use watermelon, lime zest, and lime juice.Nutrition: 18 calories, 0 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 7% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron
Peach with Orange
Use peaches, orange zest, and orange juice.Nutrition: 23 calories, 1 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 4% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 0 g sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron
Cherry-Blueberry with Grapefruit
Use sweet or tart cherries, blueberries, grapefruit zest, and grapefruit juice.Nutrition: 34 calories, 1 g protein, 9 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron
Honeydew with Lime
Use honeydew melon, lime zest, and lime juice.Nutrition: 24 calories, 0 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 14% Vitamin C, 12 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron
Grape with Grapefruit
Use grapes, grapefruit zest, and grapefruit juice.Nutrition: 39 calories, 0 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 9 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron
Blueberry with Lemon
Use blueberries, lemon zest, and lemon juice.Nutrition: 25 calories, 0 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 4 g total sugar