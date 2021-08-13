Low-Sugar Chocolate Chip Zucchini Muffins
Enjoy these moist healthy muffins for breakfast or with your afternoon tea.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
142 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 24g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 4g; vitamin a 75.9IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; folate 33.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 150mg; potassium 157mg; calcium 67mg; iron 1.5mg.