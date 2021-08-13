Low-Sugar Chocolate Chip Zucchini Muffins

Rating: Unrated

Enjoy these moist healthy muffins for breakfast or with your afternoon tea.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
20 mins
bake:
18 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Or line with paper bake cups; coat with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl stir together next eight ingredients (through salt). In a medium bowl combine remaining ingredients. Stir zucchini mixture into flour mixture just until combined. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each nearly full.

  • Bake 18 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups 5 minutes; remove from cups. Serve warm or cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 24g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 4g; vitamin a 75.9IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; folate 33.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 150mg; potassium 157mg; calcium 67mg; iron 1.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/25/2021