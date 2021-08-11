Low-Sugar Berry Sauce

Rating: Unrated

There are only 2 grams of added sugar in this delicious berry sauce. Swap out the berries for other types of fruit such as peaches, plums, and cherries. A little citrus zest and/or fresh mint added would also taste amazing.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
about 1/3 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan cook fresh berries over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes (5 to 8 minutes if using frozen fruit) or until syrup consistency, mashing and stirring occasionally; strain. Whisk in honey.

    Advertisement

Tips

Swap out berries in the sauce for other types of fruit. Give pitted peaches, plums, or cherries a try. If you'd like, add fresh mint or citrus zest too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; carbohydrates 5g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; vitamin a 8.1IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 5.2mcg; potassium 39mg; calcium 6mg; iron 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/15/2021