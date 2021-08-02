Low-Sugar Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated

These barbecue sandwiches feature slow-cooked pork with a naturally-sweetened homemade sauce.

By Andrea Kirland
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
slow-cook:
6 hrs(low)
Servings:
8
Yield:
3 cups pulled pork
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Low-Sugar Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onion in a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker; top with meat. In a small bowl combine next six ingredients (through dry mustard); sprinkle over meat. Add the water. Cover and cook on low 6 hours or until meat is very tender.

    Advertisement

  • Remove meat from cooker and reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid; discard remaining liquid. Shred meat using two forks. Return shredded meat and reserved cooking liquid to cooker. Stir in Paleo BBQ Sauce.

  • Serve meat mixture in Hamburger Buns, using about 1/3 cup mixture for each bun.

To Make Ahead

Prepare as directed through Step 2, except do not stir in Paleo BBQ Sauce. In an airtight container toss shredded meat with reserved cooking liquid; cool. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days. To reheat, remove and discard any visible fat on surface of meat. Transfer meat to a bowl and stir in barbecue sauce. Microwave, covered with a paper towel, 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve as directed in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts (Low-Sugar Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches)

Per Serving:
361 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 431mg; potassium 490mg; carbohydrates 46g; fiber 5g; sugar 4g; protein 22g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 482IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 96mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 47mg; iron 3mg.

Whole-Wheat Hamburger Buns

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together 1/2 cup of the whole wheat flour, the warm water, sugar, and yeast until smooth. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes or until foamy. Add remaining 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour, one of the eggs, the melted butter, and salt. Beat with a mixer on medium 3 minutes. Gradually stir in as much of the all-purpose flour as you can.

    Advertisement

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in remaining all-purpose flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes). Shape into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning to grease surface of dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (1 hour).

  • Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Punch dough down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Pat dough into a 10x6-inch rectangle. Cut into eight pieces and shape into balls, tucking edges underneath. Flatten balls to 1/2-inch thickness. Arrange 1/2 inch apart on prepared baking sheet. Dust with additional flour. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (1 hour.)

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a small bowl whisk together remaining egg and the milk. Gently brush tops of buns with egg mixture. If desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake 20 minutes or until tops are light brown (buns will stick together slightly where they touch). Remove; cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts (Whole-Wheat Hamburger Buns)

Per Serving:
254 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 346mg; potassium 166mg; carbohydrates 42g; fiber 4g; sugar 2g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 207IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 89mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 26mg; iron 2mg.

Medjool Date-Sweetened Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Place tomatoes, onion, jalapeño peppers, and garlic in prepared pan; drizzle with oil. Roast 15 minutes or until tender and lightly charred.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan combine roasted vegetables and remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

  • Blend with an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer to a blender or food processor; cover and blend or process until smooth.) Store in freezer up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerator before reheating.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Tip

For a spicier version, leave seeds in one or both of the jalapeño peppers.

Nutrition Facts (Medjool Date-Sweetened Barbecue Sauce)

Per Serving:
24 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 67mg; potassium 124mg; carbohydrates 4g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 250IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 8mg; iron 0mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/13/2021