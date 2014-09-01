Low-Cal Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Cilantro Ranch Dressing
Dunk this healthy alternative to classic chicken nuggets into our creamy dipping sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside. Cut chicken into 1 1/2-inch pieces. In a plastic bag combine flour, chili powder, and salt. Add chicken pieces, a few at a time, shaking to coat.
In a shallow dish combine eggs and milk. Place panko in another shallow dish. Dip chicken pieces into egg mixture, then into panko, turning to coat and pressing crumbs to adhere. Place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake about 12 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (180°F for thigh meat, 170°F for breast meat). Serve chicken nuggets with Cilantro Ranch Dressing.
To Make Ahead:
Cut up chicken and prepare the egg mixture and dressing; cover and chill separately for up to 12 hours. Prepare the flour mixture and measure the panko; cover and set aside. Assemble and bake before serving.
Nutrition Facts (Low-Cal Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Cilantro Ranch Dressing)
Cilantro Ranch Dressing
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine sour cream, buttermilk, cilantro (if desired), lime juice, chili powder, and salt.