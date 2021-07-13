London Fog Spritz

Lightly sweet, lightly fizzy, but big on Earl Gray flavor--we can't stop sipping this iced tea twist.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

10 mins
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a glass combine 1 cup brewed (chilled) Earl Grey tea, 1 Tbsp. Vanilla Syrup (see recipe), 1 Tbsp. heavy cream, and ¼ cup sparkling water. Serve over ice.

Vanilla Syrup:

In a small saucepan heat ½ cup water and ½ cup sugar until just simmering, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste. Cover; let cool. Chill up to 2 weeks.Nutrition analysis per serving: 25 calories, 0 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 0 mg sodium, 0% calicum, 0% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 17mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 7g; mono fat 1g; sugars 7g; vitamin a 220.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; folate 12.4mcg; sodium 11mg; potassium 103mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0.1mg.
