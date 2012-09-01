Linguine with Sausage, Greens and Egg Pan Sauce

In a medium bowl whisk together the egg yolks, milk, 1/2 cup grated cheese, the lemon peel, salt, and pepper. Add to the pot with the pasta. Add the hot sausage and chopped greens. Toss all ingredients together, letting heat from pot and linguine cook and thicken egg to a silky sauce. Add 1/4 to 1/2 reserved pasta water to loosen. Toss with the parsley and shaved cheese. Serve immediately in shallow bowls and plates. Makes 4 servings.