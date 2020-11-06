Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

Though lemons taste summery, they are in season during winter months. Add some bright happy flavors to your winter dessert menu with these cheesecake bars infused with lemon (and limoncello).

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins (includes cooling and chilling)
Servings:
24
Yield:
32 bars
Nutrition Info
Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13×9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. In a medium bowl stir together graham cracker crumbs, the 1/4 cup sugar, and the lemon zest. Add melted butter; stir until combined. Spread in prepared pan; press firmly. Bake 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool on a wire rack.

  • For filling: In a large bowl beat cream cheese, the 2/3 cup sugar, and the vanilla with a mixer on medium until combined. Beat in limoncello until smooth. Beat in eggs just until combined. Pour filling over baked crust. Bake 20 minutes or until set. Let cool in pan on a wire rack 1 hour. Chill at least 2 hours.

  • Using foil, lift out uncut bars. Cut into bars. Top with Candied Lemon Slices. If desired, dust with powdered sugar. Refrigerate up to 3 days. Makes 24 bars.

Nutrition Facts (Limoncello Cheesecake Bars)

Per Serving:
201 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 147mg; potassium 56mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiberg; sugar 15g; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 265IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 3mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 28mg; ironmg.

Candied Lemon Slices

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut lemons into 1/4-inch-thick slices; remove seeds. Roll slices in sugar to coat. Heat an extra-large skillet over medium-high. Add lemon slices in a single layer. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until glazed and starting to brown. Remove; cool on a piece of foil or parchment paper. Roll in additional sugar to coat. Cut each slice into quarters.

Reviews

