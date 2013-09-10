Lime Lights

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 9 Ratings

Enjoy tasty lime cookies without the guilt! At just over 100 calories, these cookie thins are the perfect light cookies when you’re craving something sweet. Top with lime frosting for extra tang.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Lime Lights

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in granulated sugar until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in the 2 teaspoons lime peel, the lime juice, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour and the macadamia nuts. Divide dough in half.

    Advertisement

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll one portion of dough at a time to 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 11 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.

  • Spread or drizzle cookies with Lime-Cream Cheese Icing. If desired, sprinkle with lime peel.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze unfrosted cookies for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies, if frozen. Ice as directed.

Nutrition Facts (Lime Lights)

Per Serving:
109 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 46 mg sodium. 23 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 163 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Lime-Cream Cheese Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar and vanilla until combined. Beat in enough lime juice to reach spreading or drizzling consistency.

    Advertisement

Reviews

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/14/2020