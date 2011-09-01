Lime-Infused Coconut Pound Cake
Enjoy a taste of the tropics with this coconut pound cake recipe. Cream of coconut, flaked coconut, and coconut extract, plus plenty of fresh lime juice and peel, will help you feel like you have your feet in the sand as you dig into this coconut-lime cake.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 325ºF. Coat a 10-inch fluted tube pan with nonstick spray for baking; set aside. In a very large mixing bowl beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating for 1 minute after each addition and scraping sides of bowl frequently.Advertisement
-
In a medium bowl stir together the flour and baking powder. In a small bowl stir together cream of coconut, lime juice, the water, and vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and cream of coconut mixture to egg mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold in toasted flaked coconut. Pour batter into prepared pan, spreading evenly.
-
Bake for 65 to 75 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.
-
In a small bowl stir together the powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon milk, the coconut extract, and lime peel. Stir in enough additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make an icing of drizzling consistency. Drizzle icing over cooled cake. If desired, sprinkle with toasted coconut shards.
Toasted Coconut Shards:
With a vegetable peeler, shave curls of fresh coconut. Spread in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake in a 350°F oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until light brown.