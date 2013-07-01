Lime Couscous with Summer Veggies

Rating: 4.59 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Quick-cooking couscous is finished in 5 minutes. Try adding whatever veggies you have on hand for this clean-out-the-crisper dish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare couscous according to package directions.*

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook and stir carrots in hot oil for 2 minutes. Add zucchini and green onion; cook and stir 6 minutes or until vegetables are just tender. Transfer couscous to large bowl and fluff with a fork. Add carrot mixture.

  • In a screw-top jar combine lime juice, oil, honey, salt, and black pepper. Cover and shake well. Pour over couscous mixture; toss to combine. Top with walnuts and cheese.

*Tip:

If you like, prepare couscous with reduced sodium chicken broth and decrease salt to 1/2 teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; 31 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 884 mg sodium. 752 mg potassium; 75 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10753 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 78 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 267 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Joanann Monahan Walther
Rating: Unrated
07/11/2016
I used quinoa instead of couscous.....delish!!!!
Claire Tomm
Rating: Unrated
06/30/2016
Yep, this one is a winner! I skipped the cheese to create a vegan version, and just added a little bit of extra salt to compensate. Also added basil from my yard, which was a nice touch.
