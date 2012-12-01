Lime and Ginger Chewies

Rating: 3.68 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 19 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
6 mins at 350° per batch
stand:
5 mins
Servings:
44
Max Servings:
48
Yield:
44 to 48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 350°F. Lightly grease baking sheets; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a food processor combine sugar, lime peel, and fresh ginger. Cover and process for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping sides of bowl occasionally, until ginger is completely pulverized and mixture is thoroughly blended and smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup; transfer to a saucer to use as garnish.

  • In a large bowl combine remaining lime-sugar mixture, butter, egg yolk, lime juice, corn syrup, ground ginger, lemon extract, baking soda, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low, then medium speed, until very well blended and lightened in color, about 1 1/2 minutes. Beat in half the flour on low speed just until evenly incorporated, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Stir in remaining flour until evenly incorporated. If the dough seems too wet, stir in up to 3 tablespoons more flour; if too dry, stir in up to 1 teaspoon water.

  • Shape dough into a flat disc; cut it into quarters. Divide each quarter into 11 or 12 equal portions. Shape portions into balls; roll in lime-sugar mixture and gently reshape. Space balls about 2 1/2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets; flatten to about 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness with the bottom of a glass.

  • Bake one sheet at a time for 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are light brown and cookies are not quite firm when gently pressed in the center. (For chewier cookies bake slightly shorter; for crisper ones, bake slightly longer.) Let cool 5 minutes to firm up. Using a spatula, transfer cookies to wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar; sprinkle with lime peel, and, if desired, coarse green sugar. Cool completely.

Tips

Store at room temperature up to 3 days.Freeze up to 1 1/2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 29mg; potassium 11mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 0g; sugar 6g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 0mg; iron 0mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
Anne Meyer
Rating: Unrated
12/10/2015
I mixed the ground ginger , baking soda, and salt with the flout instead of the wet ingredients.The part about forming the cookies is more complicated than it needs to be. No need to shape into a dick, divide in quarters, etc. I just scooped up small balls of dough and rolled them in the lime sugar mixture.  I dipped the bottom of a glass in plain sugar before flattening the balls, so it would not stick.I used parchment instead of greasing the cookie sheet.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/22/2021