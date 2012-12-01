Lime and Ginger Chewies

Rating: Unrated

I mixed the ground ginger , baking soda, and salt with the flout instead of the wet ingredients.The part about forming the cookies is more complicated than it needs to be. No need to shape into a dick, divide in quarters, etc. I just scooped up small balls of dough and rolled them in the lime sugar mixture. I dipped the bottom of a glass in plain sugar before flattening the balls, so it would not stick.I used parchment instead of greasing the cookie sheet.