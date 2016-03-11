Lightened-Up Spaghetti Pie
A homemade turkey marinara makes this low-calorie baked spaghetti pie high in protein—and rich with Italian flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. For crust, cook spaghetti according to package directions, omitting any oil or salt; drain. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine the next three ingredients (through oil). Add cooked spaghetti; toss to coat. Press onto bottom and up side of prepared pie plate.Advertisement
In a small bowl combine 2 egg whites and cottage cheese; spread over crust in pie plate.
In a large skillet cook the next five ingredients (through garlic) over medium heat until turkey is browned. Drain off any fat. Stir in the next three ingredients (through salt). Spoon over cottage cheese mixture in crust.
Bake 20 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. If desired, top servings with basil.