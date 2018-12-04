Leprechaun Bark

Rating: Unrated

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with this fun Leprechaun bark dessert recipe. Mini Leprechaun hats make the cutest topper we've ever seen.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a large baking sheet with heavy foil; grease foil. Place chocolate-flavor candy coating in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, for 45 to 60 seconds or until melted and smooth, stirring once.

    Advertisement

  • Use the melted mixture to attach a marshmallow to each cookie half. Let stand a few minutes until set. To create leprechaun hats, dip each marshmallow-topped cookie into melted mixture to coat, allowing excess chocolate to drip off. Place on waxed paper. Add a shamrock-shaped or gold sprinkle to each, if desired. Let stand until set.

  • In a large microwave-safe bowl combine white baking chocolate, vanilla candy coating, and shortening. Microwave, uncovered, 1 1/2 minutes or until mixture is melted and smooth, stirring twice.

  • Place green candy melts in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, for 30 to 45 seconds until melted and smooth, stirring once.

  • Pour white melted mixture onto prepared baking sheet. Spread 1/4 inch thick (about 11x9-inch rectangle). Drizzle with melted green mixture; swirl with a table knife. Arrange hats over mixture, then top with candies, chocolate pieces, and sprinkles, if desired, pressing in lightly. Chill 30 minutes or until firm. Break into pieces. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 20mg; potassium 30mg; carbohydrates 14g; fiber 0g; sugar 13g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 22IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 21mg; iron 0mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/15/2021