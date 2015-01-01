Lentil Veggie Burgers
For Meatless Monday or for the vegetarians amongst your barbecue crowd, mix up a batch of these mushroom and lentil veggie burgers.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan combine lentils and 1 3/4 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until very soft. Drain any excess water.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, coat a very large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Cook mushrooms, sweet potato, and garlic in skillet over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until sweet potato is tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; cool slightly. In a food processor combine the sweet potato mixture, 1 cup of the lentils, arugula and soy sauce. Cover and process with several on/off turns until mixture is nearly smooth. Stir processed mixture into the remaining cooked lentils until combined (mixture will be soft).
-
Shape lentil mixture into four 1/2-inch-thick patties and sprinkle both sides with with cornmeal. In the same skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add patties to skillet and cook for 10 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°F when inserted near the center of the burgers, turning patties once.
*
Or, omit step 1 and use 2 cups purchased cooked refrigerated lentils.
Optional Toppers:
Whole wheat pita rounds, red pepper jelly, mixed baby greens and sauteed sliced sweet miniature peppers.