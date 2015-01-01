Lentil Veggie Burgers

Rating: 5 stars This was so good. I put my burger on a whole grain English muffin & added a piece of avocado to it. Loved it Thanks 4 sharing it.

Rating: 2 stars The consistency was very soft and wet, so I added about 1/2 c. oatmeal -- probably could have added another 1/4 c. I also agree that the flavor was a bit bland. I added some sriracha sauce and umami paste to give it some depth. Next time I would also add some cayenne pepper or a touch of red chilli powder. Maybe some lemon juice would also help and brighten up the flavor a bit.

Rating: Unrated Not only was the taste disappointing, but the patties were hard to handle once shaped (very loose) and were difficult to turn in the pan. Naturally, they were continued to be mushy even once they were browned in the pan. They lack texture -- something the photography failed to convey (they look very tasty!). Maybe it's the overly-earthy combination of flavors (mushrooms and lentils), but -- without a kick of bold seasoning from the ingredients list -- these kinda tasted like dirt.

