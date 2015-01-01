Lentil Veggie Burgers

Rating: 4 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

For Meatless Monday or for the vegetarians amongst your barbecue crowd, mix up a batch of these mushroom and lentil veggie burgers.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine lentils and 1 3/4 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until very soft. Drain any excess water.

  • Meanwhile, coat a very large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Cook mushrooms, sweet potato, and garlic in skillet over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until sweet potato is tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; cool slightly. In a food processor combine the sweet potato mixture, 1 cup of the lentils, arugula and soy sauce. Cover and process with several on/off turns until mixture is nearly smooth. Stir processed mixture into the remaining cooked lentils until combined (mixture will be soft).

  • Shape lentil mixture into four 1/2-inch-thick patties and sprinkle both sides with with cornmeal. In the same skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add patties to skillet and cook for 10 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°F when inserted near the center of the burgers, turning patties once.

*

Or, omit step 1 and use 2 cups purchased cooked refrigerated lentils.

Optional Toppers:

Whole wheat pita rounds, red pepper jelly, mixed baby greens and sauteed sliced sweet miniature peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 301 mg sodium. 722 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 13 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4850 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 195 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 46 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

MS12043567
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2017
This was so good. I put my burger on a whole grain English muffin & added a piece of avocado to it. Loved it Thanks 4 sharing it.
lhansen907
Rating: 2 stars
07/02/2018
The consistency was very soft and wet, so I added about 1/2 c. oatmeal -- probably could have added another 1/4 c. I also agree that the flavor was a bit bland. I added some sriracha sauce and umami paste to give it some depth. Next time I would also add some cayenne pepper or a touch of red chilli powder. Maybe some lemon juice would also help and brighten up the flavor a bit.
Jason
Rating: Unrated
07/13/2016
Not only was the taste disappointing, but the patties were hard to handle once shaped (very loose) and were difficult to turn in the pan.  Naturally, they were continued to be mushy even once they were browned in the pan.  They lack texture -- something the photography failed to convey (they look very tasty!).  Maybe it's the overly-earthy combination of flavors (mushrooms and lentils), but -- without a kick of bold seasoning from the ingredients list -- these kinda tasted like dirt.
Judi Abbott
Rating: Unrated
08/12/2016
I use garbanzos. and don't process them too much.
