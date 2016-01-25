Lentil Soup with Lemon and Dill

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A big, fresh hit of dill at the end makes this bowl of lentil soup spring-ready.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan heat oil over medium-high heat. Add cumin seeds. Cook 30 seconds or until toasted and fragrant. Stir in stock, water, lentils, carrots, garlic, bay leaf, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 minutes or until lentils are tender. Remove bay leaf.

  • Add lemon juice to the lentil mixture. Season with pepper. Serve with with yogurt, dill, and green onions.

Tips

Why use whole cumin seeds instead of ground? When toasted, the seeds release their oils, making them nutty and aromatic. Ground cumin lacks that depth of flavor and can become almost dusty in this soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 858 mg sodium. 763 mg potassium; 56 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8358 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 366 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 113 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Miriam Ballejos
Rating: Unrated
03/18/2016
I actually would rate this soup as 5 stars.  It uses pantry staples, is quick to make and has a lot of flavor.  My family loved it.  I took it to a St Patrick's Day potluck and work, and everyone there loved it.  Will make it again and keep it in my regular rotation.
