Lentil Soup with Lemon and Dill
A big, fresh hit of dill at the end makes this bowl of lentil soup spring-ready.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large saucepan heat oil over medium-high heat. Add cumin seeds. Cook 30 seconds or until toasted and fragrant. Stir in stock, water, lentils, carrots, garlic, bay leaf, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 minutes or until lentils are tender. Remove bay leaf.Advertisement
-
Add lemon juice to the lentil mixture. Season with pepper. Serve with with yogurt, dill, and green onions.
Tips
Why use whole cumin seeds instead of ground? When toasted, the seeds release their oils, making them nutty and aromatic. Ground cumin lacks that depth of flavor and can become almost dusty in this soup.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
346 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 858 mg sodium. 763 mg potassium; 56 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8358 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 366 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 113 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;