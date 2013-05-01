Lentil Soup with Beef and Red Pepper

Rating: 5 stars I made this according to the recipe. I like my food spicy so I added a couple of shots of Tabasco at the end. I had one bowl and froze the rest in single serving containers. It freezes and thaws wonderfully.

Rating: 5.0 stars Made this soup exactly as presented. Delicious...I’ve discovered a new favorite soup for the coming winter!

Rating: 5 stars This soup was so easy to make - the hardest part is chopping the vegetables if you don't have a food processor to do it. The soup is healthy and delicious. Great dinner recipe for those cool evenings!

Rating: 5 stars This soup is fabulous. The only thing I changed was to use chuck stew beef because it's what i had in my freezer. It was just delicious! Highly recommend.

Rating: 5 stars This soup was delish!!!!!!! Made it for supper tonight with crusty bread. It was a hit with everyone. I will double the recipe next time because I love leftover soups!!!!

Rating: 5 stars Disappointed it made so little so I will double recipe for at least one more meal.

