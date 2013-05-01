Lentil Soup with Beef and Red Pepper

Rating: 4.28 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

When you want a meal that's hearty AND healthy, this French lentil soup is high on flavor but low on calories. It's packed with veggies and seasoned with cumin and cayenne - the perfect slow cooker vegetable soup for tonight.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 3/4-inch pieces. If desired, in a nonstick skillet cook beef over medium-high heat until browned on all sides. Place meat in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in broth, lentils, water, sweet pepper, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, cumin, and cayenne pepper.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Stir in parsley. Ladle soup into bowls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 353 mg sodium. 689 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 26 g protein; 2575 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 185 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (9)

crbrior
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2018
I made this according to the recipe. I like my food spicy so I added a couple of shots of Tabasco at the end. I had one bowl and froze the rest in single serving containers. It freezes and thaws wonderfully.
anne.meadows
Rating: 5.0 stars
10/13/2019
Made this soup exactly as presented. Delicious...I’ve discovered a new favorite soup for the coming winter!
a_rendon
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2016
This soup was so easy to make - the hardest part is chopping the vegetables if you don't have a food processor to do it. The soup is healthy and delicious. Great dinner recipe for those cool evenings!
sandy2724619
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2017
This soup is fabulous. The only thing I changed was to use chuck stew beef because it's what i had in my freezer. It was just delicious! Highly recommend.
barnespam77
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2018
This soup was delish!!!!!!! Made it for supper tonight with crusty bread. It was a hit with everyone. I will double the recipe next time because I love leftover soups!!!!
mstrailymaolc
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2018
Disappointed it made so little so I will double recipe for at least one more meal.
Amber Sackman
Rating: Unrated
10/24/2013
This was absolutely delicious! Will definitely be making again.
