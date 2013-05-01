Lentil Soup with Beef and Red Pepper
When you want a meal that's hearty AND healthy, this French lentil soup is high on flavor but low on calories. It's packed with veggies and seasoned with cumin and cayenne - the perfect slow cooker vegetable soup for tonight.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 3/4-inch pieces. If desired, in a nonstick skillet cook beef over medium-high heat until browned on all sides. Place meat in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in broth, lentils, water, sweet pepper, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, cumin, and cayenne pepper.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Stir in parsley. Ladle soup into bowls.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
265 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 353 mg sodium. 689 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 26 g protein; 2575 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 185 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;