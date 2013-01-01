Lentil- and Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.06 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 16 Ratings

These slow cooker Lentil- and Rice-Stuffed Peppers will spice up your weeknight dinner routine. The lentils, brown rice, and veggies featured in this stuffed pepper recipe put you well on your way to meeting your daily fiber quota.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
slow-cook:
3 hrs to 3 hrs 30 mins (high) + 30 minutes (high)
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine carrots, celery, lentils, brown rice, brown sugar, mustard, and salt. Stir in broth and the water.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Stir in tomato sauce and vinegar. Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 30 minutes more.

  • Halve sweet peppers lengthwise; remove seeds and membranes.* To serve, spoon lentil mixture in and around pepper halves. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.

*Tip:

If you prefer more tender peppers, in a Dutch oven cook sweet pepper halves in a large amount of boiling water about 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain well. Continue as directed in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 848mg; carbohydrates 40g; fiber 10g; sugar 9g; protein 9g.
Advertisement

Reviews

16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2017
Y[u should try these recipes with sweet potatoes or round squash.. Yummy!!
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/28/2021