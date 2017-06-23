Lemony Shrimp and Orzo

Rating: 3.3 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

This seafood casserole is one of the easiest ways to serve shrimp to a crowd. This dinner recipe includes a orzo pasta, Swiss chard, and shrimp for a complete meal in each scoop!

By Lucinda Scala Quinn
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Butter a 13x9-inch baking dish; set aside. Thaw shrimp if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp; set aside. In a 4- to 5-qt. pot combine chard and 1/2 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Drain, pressing to remove liquid. Coarsely chop chard; you should have 11/2 cups.

    Advertisement

  • In same pot melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot; cook 1 minute. Add our; cook 1 minute. Add chicken stock, salt, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in lemon zest, juice, and dill.

  • Place uncooked orzo in prepared dish. Top with cooked chard and feta. Top with shrimp. Sprinkle with additional salt and black pepper. Pour broth mixture over shrimp; stir lightly. Top with lemon slices. Bake, covered, 15 to 18 minutes or until pasta is tender and shrimp turn opaque. Let stand 5 minutes before serving (mixture will thicken as it stands). Top with additional fresh dill weed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 104 mg cholesterol; 858 mg sodium. 508 mg potassium; 50 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3374 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 154 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 175 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3
jespicha
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2018
Very easy week night dinner. I tried a variation the second time....using vegetable broth and using salmon instead of shrimp. Was very tasty both ways.
mmadden1968
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2017
If you love Risotto, you will love this casserole! My family loved this dish tonight¿¿ So easy to make. Prep everything before melting the butter.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019