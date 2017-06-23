Lemony Shrimp and Orzo
This seafood casserole is one of the easiest ways to serve shrimp to a crowd. This dinner recipe includes a orzo pasta, Swiss chard, and shrimp for a complete meal in each scoop!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Butter a 13x9-inch baking dish; set aside. Thaw shrimp if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp; set aside. In a 4- to 5-qt. pot combine chard and 1/2 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Drain, pressing to remove liquid. Coarsely chop chard; you should have 11/2 cups.Advertisement
In same pot melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot; cook 1 minute. Add our; cook 1 minute. Add chicken stock, salt, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in lemon zest, juice, and dill.
Place uncooked orzo in prepared dish. Top with cooked chard and feta. Top with shrimp. Sprinkle with additional salt and black pepper. Pour broth mixture over shrimp; stir lightly. Top with lemon slices. Bake, covered, 15 to 18 minutes or until pasta is tender and shrimp turn opaque. Let stand 5 minutes before serving (mixture will thicken as it stands). Top with additional fresh dill weed.