Lemony Mussels with Cherry Tomatoes and Potatoes

It only takes 15 minutes to prep this fancy-looking seafood dinner. Your pressure cooker or slow cooker will do the rest of the work.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

prep:
15 mins
slow-cook:
6 hrs to 7 hrs on low or 3 to 3 1/2 hours on high plus 45 minutes on high
bring-to-pressure:
5 mins
cook:
6 mins
release-pressure:
6 mins
Servings:
4
Max Servings:
6
Yield:
about 75 mussels and 4 cups broth and potato mixture
Ingredients

Directions

Fast 11 minute cook time

  • Place potatoes and cherry tomatoes in a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add the next six ingredients (through bay leaf). Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker on high pressure 6 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 6 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 6 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Add mussels to cooker. Set an electric cooker on saute setting; cover (do not lock lid) and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until mussels open. For a stove-top cooker, cover (do not lock lid) and cook over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes or until mussels open. Discard any mussels that do not open. Remove and discard bay leaf. Add parsley, butter, lemon zest and juice; toss gently. Serve with crusty bread.

Slow 6 3/4 hour low cook time or 3 3/4 hour high cook time

  • In a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker place potatoes and cherry tomatoes. Add the next six ingredients (through bay leaf) to cooker. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or high 3 to 3 1/2 hours. If using low setting, turn to high. Add mussels. Cover and cook 45 more minutes or until shells open. Discard any mussels that do not open. Remove and discard bay leaf. Add the parsley, butter, lemon zest and juice; toss gently to coat. Serve with crusty bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 674mg; potassium 1375mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 4g; sugar 5g; protein 25g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1460IU; vitamin c 43mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 118mcg; vitamin b12 22mcg; calcium 89mg; iron 9mg.
