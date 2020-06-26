Lemony Mussels with Cherry Tomatoes and Potatoes
It only takes 15 minutes to prep this fancy-looking seafood dinner. Your pressure cooker or slow cooker will do the rest of the work.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Blaine Moats
Nutrition Facts
329 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 674mg; potassium 1375mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 4g; sugar 5g; protein 25g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1460IU; vitamin c 43mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 118mcg; vitamin b12 22mcg; calcium 89mg; iron 9mg.