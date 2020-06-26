Lemony Mussels with Cherry Tomatoes and Potatoes

Place potatoes and cherry tomatoes in a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add the next six ingredients (through bay leaf). Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker on high pressure 6 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 6 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 6 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Add mussels to cooker. Set an electric cooker on saute setting; cover (do not lock lid) and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until mussels open. For a stove-top cooker, cover (do not lock lid) and cook over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes or until mussels open. Discard any mussels that do not open. Remove and discard bay leaf. Add parsley, butter, lemon zest and juice; toss gently. Serve with crusty bread.