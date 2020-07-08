Lemondrop Melon and Chile Granita

This granita recipe has the refreshing icy texture of a snow cone with a decidedly more grown-up flavor profile thanks to chile peppers and cilantro, but it's still plenty sweet from sugar and melon.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan stir sugar and 3/4 cup water over medium until sugar dissolves. Stir in pepper. Let stand, covered, 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, puree melon and cilantro in a blender or food processor, in batches if necessary. Transfer to a 1 1/2- to 2-quart baking dish. Strain syrup into puree; stir to combine. Freeze, covered, 3 to 4 hours or until frozen. Using a fork, break mixture into slushy chunks. This allows coarse ice crystals to form. Freeze 1 to 2 hours more or until solid again. Use a fork to scrape the frozen surface into fine icy shards. It will look like shaved ice. (For an airier, almost creamy texture, process frozen mixture in a food processor 1 minute or until smooth. Freeze at least 1 hour more before serving.)

  • Serve sprinkled with chile-lime seasoning. Makes 4 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 111 mg sodium. 229 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 83 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

