Lemonade Cake

Rating: 2 stars 2 stars, easy to make, but not my cup of tea flavor-wise---I just have a lot of others I like better. Guests really liked it. Recipe for Lemon Butter Frosting is below the body of directions for making the cake, and that's easy to make, too.

Rating: 2 stars I think if you really like the taste of Minute Maid lemonade, you will like this cake. Not the best BGH has to offer, I thought it was somewhat lackluster. Make sure you are careful with the baking soda as well. I wanted to like this but just not my cup of tea!

Rating: Unrated This cake is okay. I wouldn't say the best thing out there. It's pretty easy to make, but not very sweet.

Rating: Unrated Yummy! Great combination of sweet and tart. We've made it twice for guests and they loved it.

Rating: Unrated The ingredients for the lemon butter frosting is exactly the same as that of the cake ingredients. Who would publish this HUGE mistake without checking for accuracy?

