Lemonade Cake

Rating: 3.46 stars
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 15

For a refreshing, springy twist on white cake, stir in some frozen lemonade concentrate and top with a tangy yet sweet lemon butter frosting.

Lemonade Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow butter and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at a time, beating on medium speed until well combined. Scrape sides of bowl; beat for 2 minutes more. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemonade concentrate and vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. If desired, stir in a few drops of yellow food coloring. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Spread cake with Lemon Butter Frosting. If desired, garnish with lemon slices (slices should be removed before eating).

Nutrition Facts (Lemonade Cake)

Per Serving:
380 calories; 10 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 238 mg sodium. 76 mg potassium; 71 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 56 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Lemon Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat softened butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add the 1 cup powdered sugar, beating well. Beat in the 1/3 cup frozen lemonade concentrate and vanilla. Gradually beat in the additional powdered sugar. Beat in additional frozen lemonade concentrate to reach spreading consistency. Makes 2 cups.

Reviews (7)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 2 stars
06/04/2018
2 stars, easy to make, but not my cup of tea flavor-wise---I just have a lot of others I like better. Guests really liked it. Recipe for Lemon Butter Frosting is below the body of directions for making the cake, and that's easy to make, too.
kaitkellogg11
Rating: 2 stars
06/27/2019
I think if you really like the taste of Minute Maid lemonade, you will like this cake. Not the best BGH has to offer, I thought it was somewhat lackluster. Make sure you are careful with the baking soda as well. I wanted to like this but just not my cup of tea!
Julie
Rating: Unrated
03/22/2013
This cake is okay. I wouldn't say the best thing out there. It's pretty easy to make, but not very sweet.
Andrea
Rating: Unrated
07/28/2013
Yummy! Great combination of sweet and tart. We've made it twice for guests and they loved it.
K P
Rating: Unrated
05/02/2014
The ingredients for the lemon butter frosting is exactly the same as that of the cake ingredients. Who would publish this HUGE mistake without checking for accuracy?
Nita Solley
Rating: Unrated
05/13/2014
There is no recipe for the lemon butter frosting...cake recipe is printed twice. It's that way for every recipe that has two recipes on this series. Why????
